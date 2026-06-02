Ebola may have spread beyond Africa. How are health authorities responding?
By Abrar Ahmad Chughtai, Senior Lecturer, Infectious Diseases Epidemiology and Control, UNSW Sydney
Holly Seale, Professor, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Md Saiful Islam, Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
The latest Ebola outbreak is showing no signs of slowing.
On April 24, the first suspected case of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). On May 17, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a “Public Health Emergency…
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026