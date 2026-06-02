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‘Utter disregard for the risk to human life’: Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over AI safety

By Alexandra Andhov, Chair in Law and Technology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman, alleging the tech giant and its CEO put profit over public safety with its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) product, ChatGPT.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida state court on Monday local time by Florida’s attorney general James Uthmeier, is one of the most significant enforcement actions brought by a state attorney against an AI company to date.

It comes as OpenAI and other…The Conversation


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