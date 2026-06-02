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Human Rights Observatory

Almost 3 million workers will get a 4.75% pay rise in July. But wages can’t catch up with inflation

By John Buchanan, Professor in Working Life, Discipline of Business Information Systems, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Even after the new rises, our lowest paid employees will still have less buying power when they go to the shops than five years ago.The Conversation


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