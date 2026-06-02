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Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Migrant Workers, Harmed by Conflict, Get No Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises after Iran launched a missile attack targeting the headquarters of the US Navy Base in Manama, Bahrain about 3 mi/5 km away from Dry Dock Prison, February 28, 2026.  © 2026 Anadolu via Getty Images (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities have excluded migrant workers from an emergency wage support program during the Iran conflict, Human Rights Watch said today. Migrant workers, three-quarters of the private work force, are excluded even though they have contributed to the emergency fund for years. Many are now in dire situations due to job losses…


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