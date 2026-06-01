Fish bones and scorching hair: new research shows how Aboriginal people fought smallpox
By Heidi Norman, Professor of Australian and Aboriginal History, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, Convenor: Indigenous Land & Justice Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Nicholas Pitt, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Humanities & Languages, UNSW Sydney
A smallpox epidemic in the 1830s brought a new and deadly disease to the southeastern frontier. Aboriginal people responded with three distinct techniques.
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- Monday, June 1st 2026