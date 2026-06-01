Stressing about your baby’s growth check? Here’s what you need to know
By Amit Arora, Associate Professor in Public Health, Western Sydney University
Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Jessica Appleton, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery
Lynn Kemp, Director of the Translational Research and Social Innovation group, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
A single dot on a growth chart doesn’t mean much in isolation. Here’s what your nurse is looking for when checking your baby’s growth – and how they’ll support you.
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- Monday, June 1st 2026