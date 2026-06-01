Women’s prize for non-fiction: powerful biographies, moving histories and creative approaches to health – six experts review the shortlist
By Barrie Llewelyn, Senior Lecturer in Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales
Adrian Paterson, Lecturer in English, University of Galway
Dominic O'Key, Teaching Associate, Faculty of English, University of Cambridge
Ludivine Broch, Lecturer in History, University of Westminster
Magnus Marsden, Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Sussex
Michaela Benson, Professor in Public Sociology, Lancaster University
The Women’s prize for non-fiction celebrates excellence, originality and accessibility in narrative non-fiction written by women. This prize acknowledges that while great gains have been made in representation for women in fiction, their voices remain systemically underrepresented in non-fiction.
In only its third year, the 2026 shortlist covers a diverse range of topics, examining themes from creativity and wellbeing to conflict and family ties.
Here we have enlisted…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 1st 2026