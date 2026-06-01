Ebola, hantavirus… how eroding global health cooperation could threaten worse crises ahead
By Andrea Vaccaro, Max Weber Fellow, European University Institute
Rachel M Gisselquist, Professor in Governance and Development, and Director, Governance and Social Development Resource Centre, University of Birmingham
Global health funding cracks do not bode well for pandemic governance as recent disease outbreaks are reminding us. What does this mean for developing countries and how do they cope with health emergencies?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 1st 2026