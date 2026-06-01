Getting disability benefits got harder after the Social Security Administration’s staff was slashed and program rules were changed by Trump
By Katie Savin, Assistant Professor of Social Work, California State University, Sacramento
Callie Freitag, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Matthew Borus, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Researchers learned from dozens of interviews that the usual ways of resolving complex cases, escalating issues and holding the authorities accountable no longer work.
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- Monday, June 1st 2026