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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Many women with breast cancer could avoid chemotherapy – what you need to know about the genetic test

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
A new DNA test could spare millions of breast cancer patients from chemotherapy. We answer your questions about what it means and who it helps.The Conversation


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