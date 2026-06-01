Quantum computers could expose our digital secrets – but there are much better reasons to build them
By Keith Martin, Professor, Information Security Group, Royal Holloway, University of London
Briana Bowen, Postgraduate research student, Department of Information Security, Royal Holloway, University of London
Quantum computers are coming. Or, at least, that’s what current predictions say. These machines harness the power of quantum mechanics, the set of rules governing how physics operates at atomic and sub-atomic scales.
Because of this, they operate in radically different ways to current machines. Tasks requiring trillions of years on existing supercomputers might be reduced to days on future quantum computers.…
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- Monday, June 1st 2026