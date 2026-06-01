Honey may be the natural buzz you need to fuel your workouts
By Henry Chung, Lecturer, School of Sport, Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences, University of Essex
Charlotte Gowers, Senior Lecturer- Performance Physiology and Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University
Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Honey has been used by humans as a natural sweetener and energy source to sustain work and physical performance for thousands of years. Recently, it has re-emerged as a natural option for fuelling exercise, with some social media users claiming it’s the perfect thing to eat before a workout if you need an energy boost.
Interestingly, Sebastian Sawe, the first man to run a sub two-hour marathon, fuelled up before his race with
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 1st 2026