AI and journalism in southern Africa: editors are using it but balanced with human expertise and editorial judgement
By Mandla J. Radebe, Professor, University of Johannesburg
Mbongeni J Msimanga, Post-doctoral fellow at the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study, University of Johannesburg
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming part of everyday newsroom work across Africa. It has entered quietly through routine tasks such as transcription, headline writing, translation and content preparation.
In southern Africa, where AI adoption is steadily growing, its application in journalism is raising critical questions from policymakers and governments. While technology offers gains in speed and efficiency, its use remains contested due to ethical…
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- Monday, June 1st 2026