Africa’s climate crisis is a legal crisis too: what are states’ duties under human rights law?
By Zunaida Moosa Wadiwala, Legal Researcher, PhD Candidate and Lead of the African Climate Law Programme, Mandela Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
Tracy-Lynn Field, Director of the Mandela Institute, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
A landmark climate case before the African Court asks what African states must do to protect human rights, phase out fossil fuels, and tackle climate change.
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- Monday, June 1st 2026