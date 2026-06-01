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Human Rights Observatory

China: No Justice for Tiananmen Massacre 37 Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image University students dance during the pro-democracy demonstration in Tiananmen Square on May 22, 1989, in Beijing, China. © 1989 Mark Avery/AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government is intensifying efforts to erase the memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre while strengthening social control throughout the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tiananmen Massacre was precipitated by the peaceful gathering in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and other Chinese cities in April 1989 of students, workers, and others calling for free expression, democratic reform,…


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