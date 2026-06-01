Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Could One Nation be the unofficial opposition at the 2028 poll?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
On the back of her party’s recent success, Pauline Hanson’s confidence is soaring - and she’s backing herself for the top job.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Birth rates are declining in most of the world, including Australia. Here’s why that really matters
~ When to rescue food and when to chuck it out, according to a nutritionist
~ Why are First Nations peoples so opposed to Brisbane’s Olympic stadium at Victoria Park?
~ “I set up an online school, so girls in Afghanistan can still study”
~ Russia: Schools have turned into “factories of compliance” through state indoctrination and surveillance of children
~ Outspoken Critic of Mali’s Junta Still Missing a Month On
~ Almost 20% of Australian students don’t finish school – these 3 things can help them stay
~ Men film themselves sexually abusing sedated women and share it with other men online. Why?
~ Australia’s banking system locks many Muslims out of first home buyer schemes. Here’s how to fix it
~ ‘Your letter has been forwarded for consideration’: A health expert on 4 ways Ottawa and Alberta avoid accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter