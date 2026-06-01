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Human Rights Observatory

Activism, complicated sexualities, and rural Oklahoma: what to stream this Pride Month

By Damien O'Meara, Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Whitney Monaghan, Lecturer in Communications and Media Studies, Monash University
Pride Month takes place in June each year, prompting increased attention on the LGBTQIA+ community, key issues affecting us and our stories.

Some streaming services have previously curated prominent Pride Month categories, although these saw a downturn in 2025.

Queer “storyworlds” – television series that emphasise the social connections between LGBTQIA+ people – first emerged in the 1990s. These queer series were often products…The Conversation


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