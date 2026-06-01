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Australia’s spent billions on renewable gases, with little to show. This is how to do it properly

By Ben Jefferson, Associate, Grattan Institute
Australia’s biggest industrial gas users pump out about 5% of our greenhouse gas emissions. To have any chance of reaching our emissions targets, Australia need to reduce its heavy reliance on fossil gas.

But to make this possible, we need to produce supplies of green hydrogen – made with renewable energy – and biomethane. On current trends, we won’t have enough.

Despite allocating billions…The Conversation


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