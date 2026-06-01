‘Some people’s lives matter more than others’: local responders in Sudan feel ignored as the world focuses on other crises
By Max Kelly, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Julia Hartelius, Research Fellow, Centre for Humanitarian Leadership, Deakin University
Mayada Elmaki, Associate researcher, Gender and Peace Processes and Crisis Leadership, Deakin University
Sudan is one of the most dangerous places in the world to deliver humanitarian assistance. It is also home to one of the most chronically underfunded.
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- Sunday, May 31, 2026