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Human Rights Observatory

When to rescue food and when to chuck it out, according to a nutritionist

By Emma Beckett, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition and Food Science, Australian Catholic University
From brown bananas to soggy salad, we often let food get past its prime. Here are some tips to salvage what you can.The Conversation


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