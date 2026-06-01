Why are First Nations peoples so opposed to Brisbane’s Olympic stadium at Victoria Park?
By Ray Kerkhove, Research Fellow, Associate Professor (Adjunct), School of Social Sciences (Archaeology), The University of Queensland
Gaja Kerry Charlton, First Nations author and local traditional owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Kelly Greenop, Associate Professor in Architecture, The University of Queensland
Victoria Park is one of the most significant Indigenous sites in Brisbane, which is why so many are against the development of the Olympic stadium.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 1st 2026