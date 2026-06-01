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Human Rights Observatory

Gulf states: More than 1,000 arrested in sweeping war-related crackdown on expression

By Amnesty International
Authorities across Gulf states have arrested more than 1,000 people in a sweeping, war-related crackdown on expression, including for sharing online content or expressing views related to the US-Israeli war with Iran and Iran’s attacks on the Gulf, Amnesty International said today. In Kuwait and Bahrain, authorities have also stripped citizens of their nationality, including […] The post Gulf states: More than 1,000 arrested in sweeping war-related crackdown on expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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