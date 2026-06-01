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“I set up an online school, so girls in Afghanistan can still study”

By Amnesty International
Fatema Uzgan Nusrat on why girls’ education matters When the Taliban first took control of my province in Afghanistan in 1998, I was 12-13 years old. Schools were forced to close for girls, which was deeply painful for me as I loved going to school. I suddenly had to wear a burka and was not […] The post “I set up an online school, so girls in Afghanistan can still study” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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