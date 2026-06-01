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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Schools have turned into “factories of compliance” through state indoctrination and surveillance of children

By Amnesty International
The Russian authorities are denying children their right to quality education by using propaganda-filled textbooks and lectures to indoctrinate children and justify Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, while suppressing free expression, independent thinking and access to information, Amnesty International said today. A new briefing, “Only Official Sources”: Indoctrination in the Russian Educational System, documents […] The post Russia: Schools have turned into “factories of compliance” through state indoctrination and surveillance of children appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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