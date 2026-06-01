Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outspoken Critic of Mali’s Junta Still Missing a Month On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyer and junta critic Mountaga Tall, Mali, 2025. © Private A month has passed since the May 2 abduction of prominent Malian lawyer and government critic Mountaga Tall. His whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears that he was forcibly disappeared.Unidentified gunmen stormed Tall’s home in the capital, Bamako, and dragged him away in an unmarked vehicle, according to his family. His wife was assaulted while trying to video the abduction, and her phone was confiscated. Since then, the Malian authorities have neither acknowledged holding Tall nor provided any…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When to rescue food and when to chuck it out, according to a nutritionist
~ Why are First Nations peoples so opposed to Brisbane’s Olympic stadium at Victoria Park?
~ “I set up an online school, so girls in Afghanistan can still study”
~ Russia: Schools have turned into “factories of compliance” through state indoctrination and surveillance of children
~ A compelling biography of A.D. Hope asks us to rethink his literary legacy
~ Can Wegovy move the needle on NZ’s obesity crisis, or simply treat its symptoms?
~ Almost 20% of Australian students don’t finish school – these 3 things can help them stay
~ Men film themselves sexually abusing sedated women and share it with other men online. Why?
~ Australia’s banking system locks many Muslims out of first home buyer schemes. Here’s how to fix it
~ ‘Your letter has been forwarded for consideration’: A health expert on 4 ways Ottawa and Alberta avoid accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter