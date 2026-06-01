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Trees and greenery can cool cities by as much as 18°C – but only if they’re the right type

By Mohammad A Rahman, Senior Lecturer in Urban Horticulture, The University of Melbourne
Cities around the world are planting more trees to cope with rising urban heat. But our research shows trees alone are often not enough. In some cases, the wrong kind of greening can even make streets feel less comfortable on a hot day.

We compared field measurements from Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong to test how different kinds of urban planting changed the heat people experience outdoors.

The results showed layered vegetation…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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