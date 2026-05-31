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Talking about trauma doesn’t always help. Brain scans show one reason why

By James Agathos, PhD Candidate in Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Putica, Postdoctoral Researcher, Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Trevor Steward, Associate Professor in Psychological Sciences & Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Therapies aimed at reframing negative thoughts may not work for some people with PTSD. New research shows it may be because their brains work differently after trauma.The Conversation


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