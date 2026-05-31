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Feral horse numbers in Australia’s alps are on the rise again. It’s time to act

By David M Watson, Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Patrick Finnerty, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Conservation and Wildlife Management, University of Sydney
Last year, we noted early signs of recovery in Australia’s high country, following the reduction of feral horse numbers.

These had dropped from 17,000 in 2023 to around 3,000 in 2024 across Kosciuszko National Park, thanks to the management efforts of NSW National Parks staff and contractors.

But horse…The Conversation


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