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Can Wegovy move the needle on NZ’s obesity crisis, or simply treat its symptoms?

By Julie Trafford, Associate Professor for Planetary Health, Auckland University of Technology
The popular new drug can bring dramatic weight loss for some patients. But for NZ, tackling a rising obesity epidemic is likely to require much broader change.The Conversation


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