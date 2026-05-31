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Almost 20% of Australian students don’t finish school – these 3 things can help them stay

By Rebecca J. Collie, Professor of Learning Sciences, Monash University
Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
There are 3 key things high schools can do right from the start to support students to stay until Year 12.The Conversation


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