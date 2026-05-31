‘Your letter has been forwarded for consideration’: A health expert on 4 ways Ottawa and Alberta avoid accountability
By Aleksandra Mineyko, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Neurology, University of Calgary
I’m a pediatric neurologist. Over four months in 2026, I wrote 16 parallel letters via email to the Alberta and federal governments on eight public policy topics. The letters were individually written, evidence-based and non-partisan, but relevant to current political discourse in Alberta.
What I observed were four patterns that raised concerns about structural governance failure. Across all party lines and levels of government, elected officials and their offices appeared to avoid substantive engagement in a consistent and similar manner.
It’s worth understanding these…
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- Sunday, May 31, 2026