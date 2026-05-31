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Author Jon Klassen’s prestigious award win reflects a broader shift in children’s literature

By Christophe Premat, Professor, Canadian and Cultural Studies, Stockholm University
Canadian author and illustrator Jon Klassen has won the the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, one of the world’s most prestigious distinctions in children’s literature.The Conversation


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