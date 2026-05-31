Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emerging Houthi–Al-Shabaab co-operation and the growing threat to Red Sea shipping

By Brendon Novel, Candidat au doctorat en science politique, Université de Montréal
In a region crucial to global trade, ideological rivals may now be working together. United Nations and American intelligence reports suggest that Yemen’s Houthi insurgents and the Somali group Al-Shabaab — considered Al-Qaeda’s strongest affiliate — are exchanging logistical and military resources, despite having no formal alliance.

These reported exchanges involve military technology, potentially expanding Al-Shabaab’s operational reach beyond Somalia and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Your letter has been forwarded for consideration’: A health expert on 4 ways Ottawa and Alberta avoid accountability
~ Canada should invest in nature as critical infrastructure
~ Smart sensors could help Canada tackle its $58-billion food waste problem
~ Author Jon Klassen’s prestigious award win reflects a broader shift in children’s literature
~ HIV in South Africa: why rolling out a groundbreaking new shot will miss a critical group of men
~ Poop tests and blood tests join colonoscopy as options for colorectal cancer screening
~ Who is talking about artificial intelligence in Ecuador?
~ Far removed from today’s global juggernaut, soccer was born in the well-heeled boarding schools of 19th-century England
~ Better patient-nurse relationships can transform mental health care – and make hospital stays shorter
~ Why Africa – and the world – remain dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter