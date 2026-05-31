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HIV in South Africa: why rolling out a groundbreaking new shot will miss a critical group of men

By Paul Bowen, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Scholar in the Department of Construction Economics and Management, University of Cape Town
Rajen Govender, Professor Extraordinaire at the Institute for Social and Health Sciences, University of South Africa; University of Cape Town
The first shipment of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable that prevents HIV with two shots a year, arrived in South Africa from the United States in early April 2026. Clinical trials showed close to 100% efficacy. The rollout, expected to begin in June 2026, prioritisesThe Conversation


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