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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: 26 killed over Eid holiday, UN rights investigators report

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday – the eve of one of the most important holidays in Islam – the UN human rights office, OHCHR, reported on Friday.


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