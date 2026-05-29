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Human Rights Observatory

What’s wrong with how US and Uganda plan to stop Ebola spreading

By Katrine L. Wallace, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Illinois Chicago
As public health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo work to rein in a growing outbreak of a rare Ebola virus, other countries are establishing protocols for keeping their own populations safe.

As of May 27, 2026, Congo has reported more than 1,000 suspected and confirmed cases, and more than 250 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neighboring Uganda has also…The Conversation


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