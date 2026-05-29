Sonny Rollins the last great of the jazz era dies
By Richard Worth, Lecturer in music and popular music: composition, orchestration, analysis and popular music history., University of Liverpool
I once met the late jazz musician Walter Theodore “Sonny” Rollins (1930 to 2026). It was in the mid 90s on Manhattan’s 48th street at Rod Baltimore’s New York Woodwind and Brass Center. The shop had the best repair department so there were always some serious players around.
Consequently, as I was sitting on a step checking out my newly-repaired flute, no doubt playing through some “hip” patterns or something, I spotted some long, well-suited, legs passing me by. Then an instantly recognisable voice somewhere above said: “Sounds good man.” This was the same voice I had heard making…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 29, 2026