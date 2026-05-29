Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far removed from today’s global juggernaut, soccer was born in the well-heeled boarding schools of 19th-century England

By Thomas Adam, Professor of Political Science, University of Arkansas
Over the past two centuries, soccer – or football, as it is called in much of the English-speaking world – has become a truly global phenomenon that connects fans on all continents. It is also, come World Cup time, a deeply nationalist affair that pits teams and their fans from various countries against each other.

Yet today’s deeply competitive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI godbots: religious leaders warn of ‘alarming consequences’ when machines speak in the name of God
~ Colorado voted to end forced prison labor in 2018 – so why are incarcerated people in the state still working for less than $2 an hour?
~ I’m a doctor who helped rename PCOS to PMOS – a 10-year process of listening to 14,000 patients and health professionals speak on how to improve care
~ When ICE ramped up enforcement, US-born workers didn’t see any economic gains
~ Chinese American teens experience depression, anxiety at higher rates than peers – here’s why their parents may miss the warning signs
~ I’ve been studying racist costume parties for a decade, and colleges are failing at educating the students about why they’re wrong
~ Scientists used a method from ecology to identify whether icy moons could hold conditions for life
~ PFAS leave fingerprints in your blood – researchers are figuring out how forever chemicals transform in your body to read these clues
~ Better patient-nurse relationships can transform mental health care – and make hospital stays shorter
~ Why Africa – and the world – remain dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter