Better patient-nurse relationships can transform mental health care – and make hospital stays shorter
By Antonio R. Moreno Poyato, Associate professor, Universitat de Barcelona
Khadija El Abidi El Ghazouani, Professora Lectora d'Infermeria, Universitat de Barcelona
Sara Sanchez-Balcells, Enfermera especialista en salud mental
Being admitted to a mental health unit can be one of the most vulnerable moments in a person’s life. They often arrive in the midst of a crisis, and are fearful, confused and anxious. But in these situations, one thing can profoundly affect their experience: the relationship established with the nurses who attend them, especially in the first days.
While it may seem secondary to medical treatments or clinical decisions, the therapeutic relationship – meaning the collaborative bond between patient and nurse – has a greater impact than previously thought.
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- Friday, May 29, 2026