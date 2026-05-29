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Why Africa – and the world – remain dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
As the news spread about the outbreak of Ebola in mid-May 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report about pandemics. The title was: A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future.

The document was prepared by the WHO’s Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. It sets out why the world isn’t better prepared for pandemics a decade after Ebola exposed dangerous…The Conversation


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