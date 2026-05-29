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Marilyn Monroe at 100: Hollywood made her a myth – she spent her life resisting it

By Fiona Handyside, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Exeter
As we approach the centenary of Monroe’s birth, the image that endures in the public imagination has been largely stripped of voice and agency.The Conversation


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