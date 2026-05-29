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Human Rights Observatory

How Kazakhstan resurrected the North Aral Sea

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
The North Aral is the only remaining heir to the once mighty and plentiful Aral Sea, deserving of every effort to save it - even without long-term assurances.


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