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Human Rights Observatory

Global Failure to Protect Right to Health in Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026. © 2026 Sayed Hassib/Reuters (New York) – Ten years after United Nations Security Council Resolution 2286 was adopted to protect health care in armed conflict, attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers continue, Human Rights Watch said today.Resolution 2286, unanimously adopted on May 3, 2016, obligates countries to “prevent and address” attacks on health. A decade later, a new report by…


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