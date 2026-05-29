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Rare male red pipefish carrying eggs on its trunk spotted in Sydney

By Andrew Trevor-Jones, Technical Officer, Australian Museum
Graham Short, Research Associate, Australian Museum
The red pipefish (Notiocampus ruber) is a rare relative of seahorses and seadragons found only in Australia.

While the species occurs across southern Australia from Western Australia to New South Wales, its incredible camouflage means until now only one person had ever photographed it in the wild.

In Gamay (Botany Bay) it has been observed hiding among feathery red algae, but elsewhere the red pipefish has been recorded on rocky reefs. Its colour and slender body allow it to disappear almost completely against its surroundings.

For decades, scientists…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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