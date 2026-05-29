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Too hot, too humid: why the sustained heatwave in India and Pakistan is so dangerous

By Oluwafemi E. Adeyeri, Research Fellow, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Deputy Director, Engagement and Impact, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
India and Pakistan are no strangers to heat. This time of year is the worst, as heat peaks before the monsoon brings cooler conditions from June.

But this year’s heat is something else. Intense, sustained heat began in mid-April. Daily maximum temperatures have topped 46°C in many locations, with some areas running around 5–8°C above seasonal norms.

The unrelenting heat has driven record demand for electricity…The Conversation


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