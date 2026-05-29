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There are different type of fitness. An exercise expert explains

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
You probably have at least one “super fit” friend. Maybe they’re a marathon runner, a footy player or a keen hiker.

To keep themselves healthy, they may stick to a strict exercise regimen and only eat certain foods.

But in most cases, these people would likely struggle to play a sport or do an activity they’re unaccustomed to.

So, what does “fitness” even mean? And is there more than one kind?


Defining ‘fitness’


When you hear the word “fitness”, you probably picture someone who looks physically strong and athletic. But fitness…The Conversation


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