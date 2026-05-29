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Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Brooklyn Rivera must be released before it is too late

By Amnesty International
In response to the statement issued by Nicaraguan authorities regarding the critical health condition of Indigenous leader and prisoner of conscience Brooklyn Rivera, César Marín, Americas Campaigns Director at Amnesty International, said: “Brooklyn Rivera must be released immediately and unconditionally. His critical health condition while in the custody of the Nicaraguan state confirms the extreme […] The post Nicaragua: Brooklyn Rivera must be released before it is too late appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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