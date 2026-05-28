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Human Rights Observatory

As global fuel risk rises, NZ Budget 2026 puts roads first – again

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Three months into the war in Iran, the largest disruption to New Zealand’s oil supply in living memory appears to have done nothing to change the government’s approach to transport.

Budget 2026 spends more on roads, less on rail and nothing on walking or cycling. It also raids bus decarbonisation to fund a review of pipes.


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