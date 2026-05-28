We analysed 14 million Reddit posts to reveal a striking shift in how we talk about mental health
By Jemima Kang, PhD Candidate, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Mike Conway, Associate Professor in Digital Health, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
More people are relying on social media – such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit – to learn about mental health conditions and to interact with people who have shared experiences.
These aren’t only long-familiar disorders such as depression, anxiety and schizophrenia. They also include conditions often placed under the “neurodivergent” umbrella such as autism, ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), Tourette syndrome and dyslexia.
For instance, on TikTok the hashtag #adhd has had more than 50…
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- Thursday, May 28, 2026