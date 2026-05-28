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Public trust in Australian police is declining. COVID sparked it – but there’s more to the story

By Kelly Hine, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Katie Davenport-Klunder, Doctoral Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nadine McKillop, Associate Professor, Criminology & Justice, Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
New research released by the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) confirms what many Australians may already feel: trust in police is declining.

BOSCAR has been surveying NSW residents since 2007 and in releasing the 2026 data, the organisation states:

Confidence in the NSW criminal justice system has declined significantly since 2019 across all measures, and is at the lowest levels since BOCSAR’s…The Conversation


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